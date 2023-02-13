Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,227 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.21 on Monday, hitting $108.30. The company had a trading volume of 677,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,550,714. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

