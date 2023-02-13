Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.59. The company had a trading volume of 344,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,094. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.17.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.