Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,028 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of Quantum worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QMCO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Quantum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $1.57 on Monday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.42.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

