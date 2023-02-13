Quantum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $5,606.87 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 13th. Quantum has a total market cap of $5,606.87 and $181,112.78 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010593 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031717 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00043813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019765 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004580 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00216819 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002962 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,991.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

