QuarkChain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.98 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

