Quent Capital LLC Acquires 313 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $286.67. 360,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.36. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

