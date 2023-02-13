Quent Capital LLC Buys 1,500 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 9.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,257. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $76.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

