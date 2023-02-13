Quent Capital LLC Buys 250 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 80,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,465,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Dine Brands Global

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,840.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

DIN traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $77.43. The company had a trading volume of 30,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,974. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.