Quent Capital LLC Buys 7,974 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,488,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,313,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.94. 215,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

