Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quent Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,396,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Price Performance

ESGE traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 415,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,911. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

