Quent Capital LLC Has $7.50 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,910 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Quent Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quent Capital LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 617,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 407,005 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 697.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 378,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 331,328 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,992,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 379,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BWX traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,409. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $27.46.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.