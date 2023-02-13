Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,772 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $331,438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 131.1% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 408,402 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $192,876,000 after buying an additional 231,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $4.84 on Monday, reaching $504.83. 460,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $481.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.46.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

