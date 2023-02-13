Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a drop of 49.7% from the January 15th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

QUILF stock remained flat at $1.03 during midday trading on Friday. Quilter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QUILF shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Quilter from GBX 145 ($1.74) to GBX 135 ($1.62) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quilter to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quilter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.08.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

