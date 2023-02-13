QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $19.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QuinStreet by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in QuinStreet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

