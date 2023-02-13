QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) PT Raised to $19.00

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $17.16 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $17.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.46 million, a PE ratio of -61.28 and a beta of 0.98.
QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
