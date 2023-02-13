QUINT (QUINT) Price Down 9.6% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $1.87 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00005924 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QUINT alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.85 or 0.00424491 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,084.43 or 0.28119085 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QUINT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUINT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.