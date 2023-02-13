Radio Caca Self Reported Market Cap Hits $69.36 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 17% lower against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.01361233 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006307 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00034572 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.46 or 0.01653759 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,927,171,074 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.