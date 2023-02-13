Radix (XRD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $535,334.67

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $241.11 million and approximately $535,334.67 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radix has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00423195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,028.71 or 0.28033187 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,210,052 coins. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.