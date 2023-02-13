Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Up 26.9% in January

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 15th total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Rail Vision Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RVSN traded down 0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 1.37. 133,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,714. The company’s fifty day moving average is 1.35. Rail Vision has a one year low of 0.40 and a one year high of 3.14.
Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.20 million for the quarter.
About Rail Vision
Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. Its railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.
