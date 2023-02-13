Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $145.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200 day moving average is $102.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

