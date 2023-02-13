Raydium Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $46.34 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,911 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,541,052 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

