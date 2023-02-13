Raymond James Trims Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Target Price to $60.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $73.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CPRI. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

CPRI stock opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Capri has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $71.17. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capri will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Capri by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 176,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 88,587 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

