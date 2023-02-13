Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $3.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Reading International has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,459,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 37,273 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,263,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

