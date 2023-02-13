Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/1/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $133.00 to $153.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $133.00 to $143.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/20/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/13/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/9/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $131.00 to $133.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Marathon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/19/2022 – Marathon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $153.00 to $143.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE MPC traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $127.81. 3,498,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $72.75 and a 52-week high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,679 shares of company stock valued at $11,928,478. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

