Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MSCI (MSCI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MSCI (NYSE: MSCI):

2/2/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $580.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $520.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $510.00 to $575.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $539.00 to $549.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $518.00 to $543.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $204.00 to $532.00.

1/15/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $514.00 to $539.00.

1/4/2023 – MSCI had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $500.00 to $518.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

MSCI Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $560.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,711. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.56% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MSCI

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in MSCI by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

