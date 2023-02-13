Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/8/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Southwest Airlines was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Southwest Airlines had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Southwest Airlines is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.87. 901,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,001,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

