Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$170.00.
- 2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – Thomson Reuters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.
Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.0 %
NYSE:TRI traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 541,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,284. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
