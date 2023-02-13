Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) in the last few weeks:

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $117.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $118.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$165.00 to C$161.00.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$170.00.

2/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00.

1/10/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $123.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $111.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – Thomson Reuters had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TRI traded up $2.36 on Monday, hitting $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 541,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,284. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Thomson Reuters Co alerts:

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,754,000 after purchasing an additional 47,783 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 26,134 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.