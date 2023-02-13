Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) recently:

2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $317.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $529.49. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Align Technology Inc alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.