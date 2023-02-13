Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Align Technology (ALGN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) recently:
- 2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $255.00 to $360.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $375.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $260.00 to $335.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2023 – Align Technology was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $307.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.
- 2/2/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $265.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/11/2023 – Align Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Align Technology Price Performance
Shares of ALGN stock opened at $317.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $529.49. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO John Morici bought 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at $64,344,405.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Morici acquired 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
Featured Stories
