Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ):

2/6/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $52.00.

2/1/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $160.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $176.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Johnson & Johnson had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $194.00 to $186.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.32. 602,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,700,705. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,962,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,955 shares of company stock valued at $32,081,502 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

