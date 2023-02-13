Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Prologis (PLD)

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/1/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $128.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/16/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $121.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 421,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,947. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market cap of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. Prologis’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prologis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Acas LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

