Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 49,515 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 9,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 17.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Price Performance

UL opened at $50.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

UL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

