Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,771,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,773,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,191,000 after acquiring an additional 84,791 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,977,000 after purchasing an additional 550,306 shares in the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $114.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.35 and a 200-day moving average of $120.10. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.66 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

