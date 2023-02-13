Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $821,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $723.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $728.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $684.75. The company has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BlackRock to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at $7,471,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,178,491. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

