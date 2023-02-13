REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 709,200 shares, a decrease of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of REE Automotive from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive Price Performance

REE Automotive stock remained flat at $0.51 during trading hours on Monday. 317,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,690. REE Automotive has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $163.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that REE Automotive will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 287,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 27,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 137.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. 23.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REE Automotive

(Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

Further Reading

