Reef (REEF) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Reef (REEF) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Reef has a total market cap of $67.23 million and $17.65 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Reef Coin Profile

Reef uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,464,200,995 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official website is reef.io.

Buying and Selling Reef

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

