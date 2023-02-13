REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.16. 35,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 336,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 71.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.