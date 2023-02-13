REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Shares Down 3.7%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.16. 35,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 336,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 71.2% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 62,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 35.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 12.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in REGENXBIO by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

