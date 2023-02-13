Relative Value Partners Group LLC Acquires 2,378 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 225,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $75.54. 322,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,342. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $75.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.