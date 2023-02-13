Relative Value Partners Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $412.26. 383,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,517. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.34 and a 200 day moving average of $394.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.