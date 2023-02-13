Relative Value Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total value of $3,581,410.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,872.68.

Shares of CMG traded up $20.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,604.84. 43,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,515.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,551.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.64 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

