Relative Value Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 416,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NML. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 54,729 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 433.1% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 187,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 152,463 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Up 2.4 %

NML stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $7.24. 9,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,041. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $7.51.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin bought 31,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 49,900 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $354,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 238,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin acquired 31,536 shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $215,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 269,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,317.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,237 shares of company stock valued at $610,327.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

