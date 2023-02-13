Relative Value Partners Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned about 1.02% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $73,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $157.57 and a one year high of $213.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.22.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
