Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 41,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 34,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $16.02.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Golub Capital BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

