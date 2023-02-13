Relative Value Partners Group LLC Purchases 4,777 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned 1.01% of BRT Apartments worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 83.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 34.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRT. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

BRT Apartments Trading Up 0.2 %

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

NYSE BRT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,014. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at BRT Apartments

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.29 per share, for a total transaction of $38,551.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,427 shares in the company, valued at $63,861,293.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould bought 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $165,342.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,260,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,154,044.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.29 per share, with a total value of $38,551.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,861,293.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 102,805 shares of company stock worth $2,059,162 in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRT Apartments Profile

(Get Rating)

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Featured Articles

