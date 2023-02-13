Relative Value Partners Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,851 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 23.2% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

BCAT stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $15.27. 33,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $17.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,123.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

