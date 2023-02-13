Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 115,729 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,729 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

BATS GOVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,194,131 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

