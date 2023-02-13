Relative Value Partners Group LLC Sells 4,688 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC lessened its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 658,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $5,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LADR. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 65.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,063,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,144 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 305,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.31. 60,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,926. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 88.12, a quick ratio of 88.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LADR. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

About Ladder Capital

(Get Rating)

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

See Also

