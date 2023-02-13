Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 329,600 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 469,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,296.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNSDF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup cut Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSDF traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88. Renault has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.