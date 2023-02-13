Render Token Price Tops $1.44 on Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 22.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $364.55 million and $210.31 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.44 or 0.00006641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

