Render Token (RNDR) Price Tops $1.45 on Major Exchanges

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market capitalization of $367.65 million and approximately $224.51 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00423683 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,039.22 or 0.28065561 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Render Token

Render Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

