Request (REQ) Trading Down 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $99.60 million and $2.30 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00043706 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019738 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004583 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00217131 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10366215 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $2,160,698.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

