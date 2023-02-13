Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2023 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/26/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $86.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $86.00.

DVN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 2,728,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311,239. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

